Will Adam Thielen Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Adam Thielen did not participate in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers' Week 8 matchup against the Houston Texans begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Thielen's stats can be found below.
Thielen's season stats include 509 yards on 49 receptions (10.4 per catch) and four touchdowns, plus one carry for six yards. He has been targeted 59 times.
Adam Thielen Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Rest
- The Panthers have two other receivers on the injury report this week:
- Stephen Sullivan (DNP/illness): 0 Rec
- Laviska Shenault Jr. (DNP/ankle): 7 Rec; 43 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Week 8 Injury Reports
Panthers vs. Texans Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Thielen 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|59
|49
|509
|177
|4
|10.4
Thielen Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|2
|2
|12
|0
|Week 2
|Saints
|9
|7
|54
|1
|Week 3
|@Seahawks
|14
|11
|145
|1
|Week 4
|Vikings
|8
|7
|76
|0
|Week 5
|@Lions
|13
|11
|107
|1
|Week 6
|@Dolphins
|13
|11
|115
|1
