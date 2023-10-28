Yuna Nishimura is in 40th place, at -2, after the first round of the Maybank Championship at TPC Kuala Lumpur.

Looking to bet on Yuna Nishimura at the Maybank Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +3300 to pick up the win this weekend. Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Maybank Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 26-28, 2023

October 26-28, 2023 Course: TPC Kuala Lumpur

TPC Kuala Lumpur Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Par: 72 / 6,596 yards

72 / 6,596 yards Nishimura Odds to Win: +3300 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Yuna Nishimura Insights

Nishimura has finished below par on 12 occasions, completed her day without a bogey four times and finished 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 17 rounds played.

She has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score five times in her last 17 rounds.

Over her last 17 rounds, Nishimura has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

Nishimura has finished in the top 10 twice in her past five appearances, and as high as the top five in one.

Nishimura has finished within three shots of the leader in one of her past five events. In that span, she finished within five shots of the winner two times and with a better-than-average score three times.

Nishimura has finished in the top 20 in three consecutive events.

Nishimura will try to extend her streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 29 -3 274 0 16 2 3 $576,040

Other Players at the Maybank Championship

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Maybank Championship Insights and Stats

Measuring 6,596 yards, TPC Kuala Lumpur is set up as a par 72 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,007 yards .

TPC Kuala Lumpur has seen an average tournament score of -6 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

Nishimura will take to the 6,596-yard course this week at TPC Kuala Lumpur after having played courses with an average length of 6,548 yards in the past year.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -2 among finishers, higher than the -6 average at this course.

Nishimura's Last Time Out

Nishimura was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 85th percentile of the field.

She finished in the 78th percentile on par 4s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, averaging 3.93 strokes on those 40 holes.

Nishimura shot better than 41% of the field at the Buick LPGA Shanghai on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.68.

Nishimura recorded a birdie or better on six of 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, better than the field average of 2.8.

On the 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Nishimura recorded two bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.2).

Nishimura's seven birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai were more than the tournament average (6.5).

In that last competition, Nishimura's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 7.3).

Nishimura finished the Buick LPGA Shanghai with a birdie or better on five of 16 par-5s, underperforming the field average, 6.2.

The field at the Buick LPGA Shanghai averaged 1.4 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Nishimura finished without one.

All statistics in this article reflect Nishimura's performance prior to the 2023 Maybank Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.