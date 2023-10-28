Week 9 CAA Scores & Results
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Looking to see how the two games with CAA teams played out in Week 9 of the college football slate?. Check out the article below for key players and results from all of those games.
Week 9 CAA Results
Villanova 48 Stony Brook 13
- Pregame Favorite: Villanova (-27.5)
- Pregame Total: 46.5
Villanova Leaders
- Passing: Connor Watkins (13-for-19, 361 YDS, 4 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Jalen Jackson (8 ATT, 77 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Rayjoun Pringle (6 TAR, 5 REC, 196 YDS, 1 TD)
Stony Brook Leaders
- Passing: Casey Case (12-for-22, 113 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Roland Dempster (12 ATT, 55 YDS)
- Receiving: Anthony Johnson (15 TAR, 11 REC, 90 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Villanova
|Stony Brook
|556
|Total Yards
|294
|398
|Passing Yards
|198
|158
|Rushing Yards
|96
|0
|Turnovers
|1
Next Week's CAA Games
Campbell Fighting Camels at No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Favorite: -
Elon Phoenix at Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Tubby Raymond Field at Delaware Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
- Favorite: -
Hampton Pirates at Maine Black Bears
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Morse Field at Harold Alfond Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
- Favorite: -
Towson Tigers at North Carolina A&T Aggies
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Truist Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
- Favorite: -
Stony Brook Seawolves at Monmouth Hawks
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Kessler Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
- Favorite: -
Villanova Wildcats at New Hampshire Wildcats
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Wildcat Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
- Favorite: -
William & Mary Tribe at Albany (NY) Great Danes
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
- Favorite: -
