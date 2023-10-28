The college football season rolls on into Week 9, which includes five games involving schools from the Big Ten. Hoping to see all of the action? We offer info on how to watch in the article below.

Big Ten Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Indiana Hoosiers at Penn State Nittany Lions 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 CBS (Live stream on Fubo) Maryland Terrapins at Northwestern Wildcats 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 BTN (Live stream on Fubo) Purdue Boilermakers at Nebraska Cornhuskers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo) Michigan State Spartans at Minnesota Golden Gophers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 BTN (Live stream on Fubo) Ohio State Buckeyes at Wisconsin Badgers 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 NBC (Live stream on Fubo)

