Week 9 Big 12 Scores & Results
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
College football Week 9 action includes six games featuring Big 12 teams. Check out the article below for up-to-date results and the top performers.
Oklahoma vs. Kansas | Houston vs. Kansas State | West Virginia vs. UCF
Week 9 Big 12 Results
Kansas 38 Oklahoma 33
- Pregame Favorite: Oklahoma (-7.5)
- Pregame Total: 66.5
Kansas Leaders
- Passing: Jason Bean (15-for-32, 218 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Devin Neal (25 ATT, 112 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Lawrence Arnold (6 TAR, 3 REC, 79 YDS)
Oklahoma Leaders
- Passing: Dillon Gabriel (14-for-19, 171 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Tawee Walker (23 ATT, 146 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Drake Stoops (5 TAR, 4 REC, 76 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Kansas
|Oklahoma
|443
|Total Yards
|440
|218
|Passing Yards
|171
|225
|Rushing Yards
|269
|3
|Turnovers
|2
Kansas State 41 Houston 0
- Pregame Favorite: Kansas State (-17.5)
- Pregame Total: 60.5
Kansas State Leaders
- Passing: Will Howard (15-for-17, 164 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: DJ Giddens (13 ATT, 96 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Phillip Brooks (5 TAR, 5 REC, 83 YDS, 1 TD)
Houston Leaders
- Passing: Donovan Smith (13-for-28, 88 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Parker Jenkins (12 ATT, 56 YDS)
- Receiving: Sam Brown (8 TAR, 4 REC, 49 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Kansas State
|Houston
|394
|Total Yards
|208
|215
|Passing Yards
|95
|179
|Rushing Yards
|113
|0
|Turnovers
|2
West Virginia 41 UCF 28
- Pregame Favorite: UCF (-6.5)
- Pregame Total: 59.5
West Virginia Leaders
- Passing: Garrett Greene (14-for-23, 156 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: CJ Donaldson (17 ATT, 121 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Devin Carter (5 TAR, 3 REC, 47 YDS)
UCF Leaders
- Passing: John Rhys Plumlee (25-for-36, 274 YDS, 3 TDs, 3 INTs)
- Rushing: RJ Harvey (14 ATT, 100 YDS)
- Receiving: Kobe Hudson (7 TAR, 3 REC, 66 YDS, 2 TDs)
Team Stat Comparison
|UCF
|West Virginia
|463
|Total Yards
|450
|274
|Passing Yards
|164
|189
|Rushing Yards
|286
|4
|Turnovers
|1
Upcoming Week 9 Big 12 Games
Cincinnati Bearcats at Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Oklahoma State (-7.5)
