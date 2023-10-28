Entering Week 9 of the college football schedule, let's dig into our newly updated power rankings, which dissect how each team in the Southland compares to the competition.

Other FCS Power Rankings

Southland Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Nicholls State

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 6-2

3-3 | 6-2 Overall Rank: 26th

26th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 88th

88th Last Game: W 27-7 vs Texas A&M-Commerce

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Southeast Missouri State

Southeast Missouri State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Incarnate Word

Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 9-0

6-1 | 9-0 Overall Rank: 30th

30th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 98th

98th Last Game: W 35-24 vs McNeese

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Lamar

@ Lamar Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Lamar

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 5-4

4-3 | 5-4 Overall Rank: 64th

64th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 52nd

52nd Last Game: W 30-24 vs SE Louisiana

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Incarnate Word

Incarnate Word Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Houston Christian

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 5-4

3-4 | 5-4 Overall Rank: 78th

78th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 57th

57th Last Game: W 30-0 vs Prairie View A&M

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Texas A&M-Commerce

Texas A&M-Commerce Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. SE Louisiana

Current Record: 1-7 | Projected Record: 3-6

1-7 | 3-6 Overall Rank: 81st

81st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 64th

64th Last Game: W 37-20 vs Northwestern State

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: BYE

6. Texas A&M-Commerce

Current Record: 1-6 | Projected Record: 2-8

1-6 | 2-8 Overall Rank: 95th

95th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 26th

26th Last Game: L 27-7 vs Nicholls State

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Houston Christian

@ Houston Christian Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. McNeese

Current Record: 0-7 | Projected Record: 1-9

0-7 | 1-9 Overall Rank: 109th

109th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 44th

44th Last Game: L 35-24 vs Incarnate Word

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: BYE

8. Northwestern State

Current Record: 0-6 | Projected Record: 0-8

0-6 | 0-8 Overall Rank: 117th

117th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 61st

61st Last Game: L 37-20 vs SE Louisiana

