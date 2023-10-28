The South Carolina Gamecocks (2-5) and the 16th-ranked passing attack will square off against the Texas A&M Aggies (4-3) and the 12th-ranked passing defense on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Aggies are heavily favored by 16.5 points in the game. A total of 52.5 points has been set for this game.

Texas A&M has the 60th-ranked offense this season (400 yards per game), and has been even more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking ninth-best with only 277.9 yards allowed per game. South Carolina ranks 80th in points per game (26.6), but it has been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking 20th-worst in the FBS with 31.7 points allowed per contest.

South Carolina vs. Texas A&M Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Kyle Field

Kyle Field TV Channel: ESPN

Texas A&M vs South Carolina Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Texas A&M -16.5 -105 -115 52.5 -110 -110 -800 +550

South Carolina Recent Performance

On both sides of the ball, the Gamecocks are playing poorly of late. In their past three games, they are accumulating 361.3 yards per game (-66-worst in college football) and giving up 463 (11th-worst).

The Gamecocks are -23-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (23.7 per game) and -110-worst in points conceded (38.7).

South Carolina is 95th in the nation in passing yards during its past three games (243.7 per game), and -101-worst in passing yards given up (286.7).

The Gamecocks are gaining 117.7 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-46-worst in college football), and giving up 176.3 per game (-49-worst).

The Gamecocks have no wins against the spread and are 1-2 overall in their past three games.

South Carolina has hit the over twice in its past three contests.

South Carolina Betting Records & Stats

South Carolina's ATS record is 3-4-0 this year.

The Gamecocks have won their only game this season when playing as at least 16.5-point underdogs.

South Carolina games have gone over the point total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).

South Carolina has been listed as the underdog four times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

This season, South Carolina has won one of its two games when it is the underdog by at least +550 on the moneyline.

South Carolina Stats Leaders

Spencer Rattler has been a dual threat for South Carolina this season. He has 1,941 passing yards (277.3 per game) while completing 70.8% of his passes. He's tossed 11 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 114 yards (16.3 ypg) on 63 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Mario Anderson, has carried the ball 76 times for 396 yards (56.6 per game) with two touchdowns.

Xavier Legette's 736 receiving yards (105.1 yards per game) are a team high. He has 38 catches on 46 targets with three touchdowns.

Trey Knox has caught 30 passes and compiled 246 receiving yards (35.1 per game) with two touchdowns.

O'Mega Blake's 15 grabs (on 25 targets) have netted him 204 yards (29.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

T.J. Sanders has 4.5 sacks to lead the team, and also has seven TFL and 23 tackles.

South Carolina's top-tackler, Debo Williams, has 55 tackles, five TFL, and one sack this year.

Jalon Kilgore leads the team with one interception, while also collecting 47 tackles, one TFL, and one pass defended.

