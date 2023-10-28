Week 9 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in South Carolina
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The college football slate in Week 9 is not one to miss. The contests include the Clemson Tigers playing the NC State Wolfpack at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium, a must-watch for fans in South Carolina.
College Football Games to Watch in South Carolina on TV This Week
South Carolina Gamecocks at Texas A&M Aggies
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Kyle Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Texas A&M (-17.5)
Clemson Tigers at NC State Wolfpack
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium
- TV Channel: The CW
- Favorite: Clemson (-9.5)
East Tennessee State Buccaneers at Furman Paladins
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Paladin Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Citadel Bulldogs at Samford Bulldogs
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Seibert Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Bryant Bulldogs at Charleston Southern Buccaneers
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Buccaneer Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Marshall Thundering Herd at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Brooks Stadium
- TV Channel: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Marshall (-3)
Presbyterian Blue Hose at Davidson Wildcats
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Richardson Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
