The Texas Rangers are at home for Game 2 of the World Series versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, Saturday at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers won the first game.

The Rangers will give the nod to Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20 ERA) versus the Diamondbacks and Merrill Kelly (12-8, 3.29 ERA).

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Time: 8:03 PM ET

TV: FOX

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: Globe Life Field

Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - TEX (10-11, 3.20 ERA) vs Kelly - ARI (12-8, 3.29 ERA)

Read More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery

The Rangers will hand the ball to Montgomery (10-11) for his 33rd start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, throwing 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief and allowing three hits.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.20, a 3.46 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.193 in 32 games this season.

In 32 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 20 of them.

Montgomery has made 28 starts of five or more innings in 32 chances this season, and averages 5.9 frames when he pitches.

He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 32 chances this season.

Jordan Montgomery vs. Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks have scored 746 runs this season, which ranks 14th in MLB. They have 1359 hits, 17th in baseball, with 166 home runs (22nd in the league).

This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Diamondbacks in two games, and they have gone 14-for-47 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and seven RBI over 12 innings.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Merrill Kelly

Kelly (12-8) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 31st start of the season. He has a 3.29 ERA in 177 2/3 innings pitched, with 187 strikeouts.

His most recent time out was on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The 35-year-old has an ERA of 3.29, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 30 games this season. Opponents are batting .222 against him.

Kelly is looking to record his 19th quality start of the year.

Kelly is aiming for his 33rd straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 innings per start.

He has made three appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks 11th, 1.193 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 16th.

