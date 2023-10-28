The Davidson Wildcats (5-2) hit the road for a Pioneer League battle against the Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-4) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Richardson Stadium.

Davidson ranks 37th in scoring defense this year (22.7 points allowed per game), but has been thriving on offense, ranking second-best in the FCS with 43.3 points per game. In terms of points scored Presbyterian ranks 84th in the FCS (21.7 points per game), and it is 44th on defense (24.1 points allowed per contest).

Presbyterian vs. Davidson Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Davidson, North Carolina

Davidson, North Carolina Venue: Richardson Stadium

Presbyterian vs. Davidson Key Statistics

Presbyterian Davidson 339.6 (79th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 480.4 (8th) 299.9 (21st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 262.6 (11th) 113.9 (93rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 300 (2nd) 225.7 (42nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 180.4 (87th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Presbyterian Stats Leaders

Tyler Wesley has thrown for 1,312 yards on 88-of-174 passing with eight touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 233 yards and one rushing touchdown.

Zach Switzer has piled up 175 yards (on 44 attempts).

Dominic Kibby's 512 receiving yards (73.1 yards per game) are a team high. He has 26 receptions on 38 targets with four touchdowns.

Worth Warner has 23 receptions (on 21 targets) for a total of 334 yards (47.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Jordan Irizarry's 14 targets have resulted in 15 grabs for 224 yards.

Davidson Stats Leaders

Coulter Cleland has 1,056 passing yards for Davidson, completing 78% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 237 rushing yards (33.9 ypg) on 38 carries.

Mari Adams has racked up 669 yards on 115 carries while finding the end zone 10 times as a runner.

Mason Sheron has racked up 498 yards on 79 carries, scoring nine times.

Aaron Maione's team-leading 283 yards as a receiver have come on 21 catches (out of 17 targets) with two touchdowns.

Brody Reina has hauled in 11 receptions totaling 240 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Mark McCurdy has a total of 216 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 19 throws.

