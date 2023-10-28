Big 12 opponents match up when the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners (7-0) and the Kansas Jayhawks (5-2) square off on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS).

On the offensive side of the ball, Oklahoma has been a top-25 unit, ranking seventh-best in the FBS by compiling 496.9 yards per game. The defense ranks 55th (359.9 yards allowed per game). Kansas' offense has been dominant, posting 35.4 points per contest (21st-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 84th by allowing 27.4 points per game.

We dig deep into all of the details you need before this matchup begins in this article, including how to watch on FOX.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Oklahoma vs. Kansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Oklahoma vs. Kansas Key Statistics

Oklahoma Kansas 496.9 (16th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 443.1 (42nd) 359.9 (46th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 396.1 (77th) 168.3 (52nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 212 (13th) 328.6 (7th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 231.1 (64th) 5 (5th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (25th) 15 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (78th)

Oklahoma Stats Leaders

Dillon Gabriel has recorded 2,131 yards (304.4 ypg) on 166-of-233 passing with 19 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 230 rushing yards (32.9 ypg) on 53 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

Marcus Major has 308 rushing yards on 78 carries with one touchdown.

This season, Tawee Walker has carried the ball 53 times for 239 yards (34.1 per game) and four touchdowns.

Jalil Farooq's team-high 438 yards as a receiver have come on 23 receptions (out of 33 targets) with two touchdowns.

Andrel Anthony has hauled in 27 receptions totaling 429 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Nic Anderson has been the target of 23 passes and hauled in 16 grabs for 387 yards, an average of 55.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone eight times through the air this season.

Kansas Stats Leaders

Jason Bean has thrown for 913 yards on 65.3% passing while tossing nine touchdown passes with two interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 93 yards .

Devin Neal has run for 659 yards on 90 carries so far this year while scoring six times on the ground. He's also tacked on 17 catches, totaling 184 yards and one touchdown in the passing game.

Daniel Hishaw Jr. has run for 437 yards across 68 attempts, scoring six touchdowns.

Lawrence Arnold paces his squad with 324 receiving yards on 25 receptions with one touchdown.

Quentin Skinner has caught 14 passes and compiled 264 receiving yards (37.7 per game) with two touchdowns.

Mason Fairchild's 27 targets have resulted in 18 catches for 255 yards and two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Oklahoma or Kansas gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.