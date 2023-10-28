Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The Pittsburgh Panthers (2-5) will look to upset the No. 14 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-2) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Notre Dame Stadium. The Fighting Irish are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 20.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 45.5 points.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh matchup.
Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: South Bend, Indiana
- Venue: Notre Dame Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Notre Dame Moneyline
|Pittsburgh Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Notre Dame (-20.5)
|45.5
|-1400
|+800
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Notre Dame (-20.5)
|44.5
|-1300
|+760
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends
- Notre Dame has covered five times in eight games with a spread this season.
- The Fighting Irish have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites.
- Pittsburgh has won one game against the spread this year.
Notre Dame & Pittsburgh 2023 Futures Odds
|Notre Dame
|To Win the National Champ.
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
