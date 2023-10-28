The Kansas State Wildcats (5-2) and the Houston Cougars (3-4) play on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium in a battle of Big 12 foes.

On the offensive side of the ball, Kansas State has been a top-25 unit, ranking 13th-best in the FBS by totaling 474.7 yards per game. The defense ranks 58th (363.1 yards allowed per game). Houston has sputtering on defense, ranking 19th-worst with 419.3 total yards allowed per game. It has been more effective on offense, posting 407.9 total yards per contest (55th-ranked).

For more specifics of this game, including where and how to watch on ESPN2, read on.

Kansas State vs. Houston Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Kansas State vs. Houston Key Statistics

Kansas State Houston 474.7 (24th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 407.9 (71st) 363.1 (49th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 419.3 (92nd) 232.7 (4th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 117 (108th) 242 (57th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 290.9 (21st) 7 (25th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (5th) 8 (93rd) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (62nd)

Kansas State Stats Leaders

Will Howard has compiled 1,464 yards (209.1 ypg) on 122-of-198 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 289 rushing yards (41.3 ypg) on 45 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, DJ Giddens, has carried the ball 103 times for 626 yards (89.4 per game) and five touchdowns. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 215 receiving yards on 19 catches with one touchdown through the air.

This season, Treshaun Ward has carried the ball 78 times for 434 yards (62 per game) and two touchdowns.

Ben Sinnott has hauled in 26 receptions for 358 yards (51.1 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Phillip Brooks has hauled in 34 receptions totaling 354 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Houston Stats Leaders

Donovan Smith has thrown for 1,978 yards (282.6 ypg) while completing 66.7% of his passes and recording 16 touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also run for 185 yards with four touchdowns.

Parker Jenkins is his team's leading rusher with 56 carries for 265 yards, or 37.9 per game. He's found the end zone three times on the ground, as well.

Stacy Sneed has piled up 40 carries and totaled 211 yards with one touchdown.

Sam Brown's 629 receiving yards (89.9 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 40 catches on 62 targets with two touchdowns.

Joseph Manjack IV has put together a 435-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 35 passes on 47 targets.

Matthew Golden's 34 grabs (on 55 targets) have netted him 383 yards (54.7 ypg) and six touchdowns.

