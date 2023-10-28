The Furman Paladins (6-1) face a fellow SoCon foe when they visit the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (2-5) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Paladin Stadium.

Furman is averaging 31.3 points per game on offense this season (26th in the FCS), and is allowing 21.6 points per game (29th) on the other side of the ball. East Tennessee State ranks 103rd in the FCS with 18 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 101st with 31.7 points ceded per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Furman vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Greenville, South Carolina Venue: Paladin Stadium

Furman vs. East Tennessee State Key Statistics

Furman East Tennessee State 394.1 (41st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 262.1 (117th) 369.6 (71st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 358 (60th) 199.9 (17th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 157.4 (51st) 194.3 (72nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 104.7 (127th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (115th) 1 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Furman Stats Leaders

Tyler Huff has been a dual threat for Furman so far this season. He has 1,231 passing yards, completing 68.5% of his passes and throwing eight touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 480 yards (68.6 ypg) on 80 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Dominic Roberto has 548 rushing yards on 118 carries with seven touchdowns.

Ben Ferguson's leads his squad with 243 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 17 catches (out of 20 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Joshua Harris has caught 24 passes for 218 yards (31.1 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Kyndel Dean's 15 receptions are good enough for 190 yards.

East Tennessee State Stats Leaders

Bryson Irby is his team's leading rusher with 91 carries for 478 yards, or 68.3 per game. He's found the end zone five times on the ground, as well.

Zach Borisch has racked up 209 yards (on 45 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Will Huzzie's 232 receiving yards (33.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 21 receptions on 27 targets with two touchdowns.

Tommy Winton, III has put up a 191-yard season so far. He's caught 14 passes on 11 targets.

Xavier Gaillardetz's eight grabs (on 15 targets) have netted him 142 yards (20.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

