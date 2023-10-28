Coastal Carolina vs. Marshall: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The Marshall Thundering Herd (4-3) will have their 24th-ranked pass defense on display versus the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-3) and the No. 17 pass offense in college football, on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Thundering Herd are favored by 3.5 points. The over/under is set at 46.5 in the outing.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Marshall vs. Coastal Carolina matchup.
Coastal Carolina vs. Marshall Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Channel: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Conway, South Carolina
- Venue: Brooks Stadium
Coastal Carolina vs. Marshall Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Marshall Moneyline
|Coastal Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Marshall (-3.5)
|46.5
|-175
|+145
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Marshall (-3.5)
|46.5
|-176
|+146
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Coastal Carolina vs. Marshall Betting Trends
- Coastal Carolina is 5-2-0 ATS this year.
- The Chanticleers have covered the spread twice this year (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
- Marshall has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this season.
- The Thundering Herd have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.
Coastal Carolina 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
