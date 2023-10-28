The Marshall Thundering Herd (4-3) face a fellow Sun Belt opponent when they visit the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-3) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Brooks Stadium.

Marshall ranks 75th in scoring offense (27.3 points per game) and 82nd in scoring defense (27.3 points allowed per game) this season. Coastal Carolina's defense ranks 102nd in the FBS with 400.9 total yards allowed per game, but it has been carried by its offense, which ranks 23rd-best by putting up 447.3 total yards per contest.

Coastal Carolina vs. Marshall Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: NFL Network

Conway, South Carolina Venue: Brooks Stadium

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Coastal Carolina vs. Marshall Key Statistics

Coastal Carolina Marshall 447.3 (37th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 384.9 (90th) 400.9 (82nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 375.3 (60th) 154.7 (69th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 133.1 (95th) 292.6 (17th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 251.7 (46th) 9 (49th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (104th) 12 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (62nd)

Coastal Carolina Stats Leaders

Grayson McCall has compiled 1,919 yards (274.1 yards per game) while completing 67.4% of his passes and recording 10 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Braydon Bennett, has carried the ball 72 times for 344 yards (49.1 per game) with four touchdowns. He's also caught 14 passes for 151 yards.

CJ Beasley has piled up 39 carries and totaled 162 yards with one touchdown while also gaining 106 yards through the air .

Sam Pinckney leads his squad with 565 receiving yards on 39 receptions with four touchdowns.

Jared Brown has put together a 411-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 33 passes on 46 targets.

Jameson Tucker has racked up 236 reciving yards (33.7 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Marshall Stats Leaders

Cam Fancher has 1,679 passing yards for Marshall, completing 67.1% of his passes and collecting seven touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 130 rushing yards (18.6 ypg) on 85 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Rasheen Ali, has carried the ball 124 times for 641 yards (91.6 per game), scoring 11 times. He's also caught 15 passes for 144 yards and one touchdown.

Ethan Payne has been handed the ball 44 times this year and racked up 172 yards (24.6 per game).

Darryle Simmons' leads his squad with 220 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 21 receptions (out of 27 targets).

Caleb Coombs has caught 24 passes for 208 yards (29.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Cade Conley has racked up 20 catches for 203 yards, an average of 29 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

