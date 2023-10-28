Clemson vs. NC State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The Clemson Tigers (4-3) will face off against a fellow ACC opponent, the NC State Wolfpack (4-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Wolfpack will attempt to pull off an upset as 9.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 44 in the outing.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Clemson vs. NC State matchup.
Clemson vs. NC State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: The CW
- City: Raleigh, North Carolina
- Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium
Clemson vs. NC State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Clemson Moneyline
|NC State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Clemson (-9.5)
|44
|-375
|+280
|FanDuel
|Clemson (-9.5)
|43.5
|-365
|+285
Clemson vs. NC State Betting Trends
- Clemson has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Tigers have been favored by 9.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
- NC State has a record of just 1-4-1 against the spread this year.
Clemson 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
