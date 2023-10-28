According to our computer projection model, the Clemson Tigers will beat the NC State Wolfpack when the two teams match up at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday, October 28, which begins at 2:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Clemson vs. NC State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction NC State (+9.5) Over (44) Clemson 28, NC State 19

Week 9 ACC Predictions

Clemson Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Tigers have an implied win probability of 78.9%.

The Tigers have won twice against the spread this season.

Clemson has 1-2 ATS when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.

Clemson has had two games (out of six) hit the over this year.

Clemson games average 52.0 total points per game this season, 8.0 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

NC State Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Wolfpack have a 26.3% chance to win.

The Wolfpack are 1-4-1 against the spread this year.

Two of the Wolfpack's six games with a set total have hit the over (33.3%).

The average over/under in NC State games this year is 4.2 more points than the point total of 44 for this outing.

Tigers vs. Wolfpack 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Clemson 30.4 20.6 38.8 18.5 19.3 23.3 NC State 25.4 23.6 31.8 26.5 17.0 19.7

