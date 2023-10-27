Teuvo Teravainen will be on the ice when the Carolina Hurricanes and San Jose Sharks face off at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27, 2023. Prop bets for Teravainen in that upcoming Hurricanes-Sharks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Teuvo Teravainen vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Teravainen Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Teravainen has a plus-minus rating of -4, while averaging 16:52 on the ice per game.

In three of eight games this year, Teravainen has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In four of eight games this season, Teravainen has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Teravainen has had an assist in one of eight games this year.

Teravainen has an implied probability of 54.1% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Teravainen going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 39.2%.

Teravainen Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 28 total goals (four per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-20).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 8 Games 3 5 Points 3 4 Goals 0 1 Assists 3

