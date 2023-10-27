Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Spartanburg County, South Carolina this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in South Carolina This Week

Spartanburg County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Dorman High School at Spartanburg High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27

7:30 PM ET on October 27 Location: Spartanburg, SC

Spartanburg, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Byrnes High School at Gaffney High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27

7:30 PM ET on October 27 Location: Gaffney, SC

Gaffney, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Liberty High School at Chesnee High School