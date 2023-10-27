Seth Jarvis and the Carolina Hurricanes will play on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the San Jose Sharks. Considering a bet on Jarvis? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Seth Jarvis vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Jarvis Season Stats Insights

Jarvis has averaged 19:53 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -4).

In two of eight games this year, Jarvis has tallied a goal, and he scored multiple goals in both contests.

In four of eight games this year, Jarvis has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Jarvis has an assist in three of eight games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Jarvis' implied probability to go over his point total is 60.6% based on the odds.

Jarvis has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Jarvis Stats vs. the Sharks

On the defensive side, the Sharks are conceding 28 total goals (four per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-20).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 8 Games 3 7 Points 2 4 Goals 2 3 Assists 0

