Friday's game at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (90-72) matching up with the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) at 8:03 PM ET (on October 27). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Rangers, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The probable pitchers are Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA) for the Rangers and Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA) for the Diamondbacks.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: FOX

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rangers 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 1-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

This season, the Rangers have been favored 110 times and won 65, or 59.1%, of those games.

Texas has entered 51 games this season favored by -160 or more and is 32-19 in those contests.

The Rangers have a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Texas is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 881 total runs this season.

The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 7-3.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The last 10 Diamondbacks matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 97 games this year and have walked away with the win 49 times (50.5%) in those games.

This year, Arizona has won 14 of 29 games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Arizona scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (746 total, 4.6 per game).

The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.48 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup October 18 Astros L 8-5 Max Scherzer vs Cristian Javier October 19 Astros L 10-3 Andrew Heaney vs Jose Urquidy October 20 Astros L 5-4 Jordan Montgomery vs Justin Verlander October 22 @ Astros W 9-2 Nathan Eovaldi vs Framber Valdez October 23 @ Astros W 11-4 Max Scherzer vs Cristian Javier October 27 Diamondbacks - Nathan Eovaldi vs Zac Gallen October 28 Diamondbacks - TBA vs Merrill Kelly October 30 @ Diamondbacks - TBA vs Brandon Pfaadt October 31 @ Diamondbacks - TBA vs TBA

