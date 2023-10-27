Michael Bunting will be on the ice when the Carolina Hurricanes and San Jose Sharks face off on Friday at PNC Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Bunting? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Michael Bunting vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Bunting Season Stats Insights

Bunting has averaged 18:12 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -2).

In two of eight games this season, Bunting has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Bunting has registered a point in a game five times this season out of eight games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Bunting has an assist in three of eight games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Bunting's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 54.5% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Bunting has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Bunting Stats vs. the Sharks

On the defensive side, the Sharks are conceding 28 total goals (four per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-20).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 8 Games 3 6 Points 3 2 Goals 0 4 Assists 3

