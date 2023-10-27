Should you wager on Michael Bunting to light the lamp when the Carolina Hurricanes and the San Jose Sharks go head to head on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Michael Bunting score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Bunting stats and insights

In two of eight games this season, Bunting has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game against the Sharks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.

He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 13.3% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have given up 28 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.7 hits and 20.3 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

