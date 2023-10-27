The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming contest against the San Jose Sharks is scheduled for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Martin Necas find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Martin Necas score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Necas stats and insights

  • Necas has scored in three of eight games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has taken four shots in one game versus the Sharks this season, and has scored one goal.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.
  • Necas' shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 3.0 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 28 total goals (four per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.7 hits and 20.3 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

