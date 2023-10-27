South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lancaster County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
If you reside in Lancaster County, South Carolina and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Lancaster County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Lancaster High School at Indian Land High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Lancaster, SC
- Conference: 4A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Buford High School at Andrew Jackson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Kershaw, SC
- Conference: 2A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
