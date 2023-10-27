LaMelo Ball plus his Charlotte Hornets teammates hit the court versus the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Ball, in his most recent game (October 25 win against the Hawks), posted 15 points, six rebounds and 10 assists.

Below we will look at Ball's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

LaMelo Ball Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Points Prop: Over 20.5 (-114)

Over 20.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+100)

Over 5.5 (+100) Assists Prop: Over 7.5 (-122)

Over 7.5 (-122) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (+112)

Pistons 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Pistons were 27th in the NBA defensively last year, giving up 118.5 points per contest.

The Pistons gave up 44.7 rebounds on average last season, 22nd in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Pistons allowed 25.8 per game last year, ranking them 18th in the league.

The Pistons conceded 12 made 3-pointers per game last year, ninth in the league in that category.

LaMelo Ball vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/27/2023 21 18 6 5 6 0 0 2/3/2023 40 23 8 8 4 0 5 12/14/2022 34 23 1 11 5 0 0

