The Carolina Hurricanes (4-4) host the San Jose Sharks (0-6-1), who have dropped seven straight, on Friday, October 27 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO.

Hurricanes vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-450) Sharks (+340) 6.5

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes are 4-3 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Carolina has not played a game with moneyline odds of -450 or shorter.

The Hurricanes have an implied moneyline win probability of 81.8% in this matchup.

Carolina and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in six of eight games this season.

Hurricanes vs Sharks Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Sharks Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Sharks Total (Rank) 30 (2nd) Goals 8 (32nd) 35 (32nd) Goals Allowed 28 (28th) 8 (4th) Power Play Goals 3 (21st) 10 (31st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 7 (22nd)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

The Hurricanes offense's 30 total goals (3.8 per game) are ranked second in the NHL this year.

The Hurricanes rank 32nd in total goals against, allowing 4.4 goals per game (35 total) in league action.

Their goal differential (-5) ranks them 26th in the league.

