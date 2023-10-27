Hurricanes vs. Sharks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 27
The Carolina Hurricanes (4-4) host the San Jose Sharks (0-6-1, losers of seven straight) at PNC Arena. The matchup on Friday, October 27 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO.
Here is our pick for who will clinch the victory in Friday's game.
Hurricanes vs. Sharks Predictions for Friday
Our computer projections model for this contest predicts a final tally of Hurricanes 5, Sharks 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-400)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.8 goals on average)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Hurricanes (-2.7)
Hurricanes vs Sharks Additional Info
Hurricanes Splits and Trends
- The Hurricanes are 4-4 overall and 2-0-2 in overtime matchups.
- Carolina has won its only game that was decided by one goal.
- The Hurricanes have scored at least three goals in seven games (4-3-0, eight points).
- In the three games when Carolina has recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 1-2-0 to record two points.
- In the five games when it outshot its opponent, Carolina is 3-2-0 (six points).
- The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents two times, and went 1-1-0 (two points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Hurricanes Rank
|Hurricanes AVG
|Sharks AVG
|Sharks Rank
|9th
|3.75
|Goals Scored
|1.14
|32nd
|31st
|4.38
|Goals Allowed
|4
|29th
|3rd
|34.8
|Shots
|24.3
|32nd
|2nd
|26.8
|Shots Allowed
|37.4
|32nd
|11th
|22.86%
|Power Play %
|13.64%
|22nd
|29th
|69.7%
|Penalty Kill %
|74.07%
|21st
Hurricanes vs. Sharks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
