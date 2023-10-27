The Carolina Hurricanes will host the San Jose Sharks on Friday, October 27, with the Sharks having dropped seven straight games.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs Sharks Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Sharks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/17/2023 Sharks Hurricanes 6-3 CAR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Hurricanes are allowing 35 total goals (4.4 per game) to rank 32nd in league play.

The Hurricanes score the second-most goals in the league (30 total, 3.8 per game).

Over on the defensive side, the Hurricanes have given up four goals per game (32 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 30 goals during that time.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 8 4 5 9 3 2 44.8% Jesperi Kotkaniemi 8 4 5 9 7 5 46.9% Brady Skjei 8 1 6 7 2 4 - Jaccob Slavin 8 3 4 7 2 3 - Seth Jarvis 8 4 3 7 2 5 56.2%

Sharks Stats & Trends

The Sharks' total of 28 goals conceded (four per game) is 28th in the NHL.

The Sharks have eight goals this season (1.1 per game), 32nd in the league.

Over on the defensive side, the Sharks have given up 3.9 goals per game (27 total) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled just eight goals over that stretch.

Sharks Key Players