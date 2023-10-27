How to Watch the Hornets vs. Pistons Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Pistons (0-1) face the Charlotte Hornets (1-0) at Spectrum Center on October 27, 2023.
Hornets vs. Pistons Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
Hornets vs Pistons Additional Info
Hornets Stats Insights
- The Hornets shot 45.7% from the field last season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 48.9% the Pistons allowed to opponents.
- In games Charlotte shot better than 48.9% from the field, it went 14-10 overall.
- The Hornets were the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Pistons finished 20th.
- Last year, the Hornets averaged 7.5 fewer points per game (111) than the Pistons gave up (118.5).
- When Charlotte put up more than 118.5 points last season, it went 14-4.
Hornets Home & Away Comparison
- In home games last year, the Hornets scored 3.5 fewer points per game (109.2) than on the road (112.7).
- Charlotte gave up 116.1 points per game last season in home games, which was 2.1 fewer points than it allowed in away games (118.2).
- When playing at home, the Hornets drained 0.7 more threes per game (11.1) than on the road (10.4). They also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (33.9%) compared to when playing on the road (32.1%).
Hornets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Bryce McGowens
|Questionable
|Ankle
|James Bouknight
|Out
|Knee
|Frank Ntilikina
|Out
|Leg
|Cody Martin
|Out
|Knee
