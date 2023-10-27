On Friday, October 27, 2023, the Charlotte Hornets (1-0) play the Detroit Pistons (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSDET.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Hornets vs. Pistons matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Hornets vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSDET

BSSE and BSDET Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Hornets vs. Pistons Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Hornets Moneyline Pistons Moneyline BetMGM Hornets (-4.5) 226.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Hornets vs Pistons Additional Info

Hornets vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Hornets were outscored by 6.2 points per game last season (posting 111 points per game, 27th in league, while allowing 117.2 per contest, 22nd in NBA) and had a -512 scoring differential.

The Pistons were outscored by 8.2 points per game last season with a -674 scoring differential overall. They put up 110.3 points per game (29th in the NBA) and allowed 118.5 per contest (27th in the league).

The teams combined to score 221.3 points per game last season, 5.2 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams surrendered 235.7 points per contest last year, 9.2 more points than the total for this game.

Charlotte compiled a 39-43-0 record against the spread last season.

Detroit put together a 37-45-0 ATS record last year.

Hornets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Terry Rozier 21.5 -110 24.0 LaMelo Ball 19.5 -125 15.0 P.J. Washington 16.5 -115 25.0 Gordon Hayward 14.5 +100 10.0 Mark Williams 11.5 -125 13.0

Hornets and Pistons NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hornets +50000 +25000 - Pistons +50000 +25000 -

