We have 2023 high school football action in Florence County, South Carolina this week, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in South Carolina This Week

  • Darlington County
  • Cherokee County
  • Spartanburg County
  • Berkeley County
  • Beaufort County
  • Chesterfield County
  • Anderson County
  • York County
  • Richland County
  • Marlboro County

    • Florence County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Lake City High School at Darlington High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Darlington, SC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Wilson High School at Hartsville High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Hartsville, SC
    • Conference: 4A - Region 6
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hemingway High School at Johnsonville High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Johnsonville, SC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.