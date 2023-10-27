High school football is on the schedule this week in Darlington County, South Carolina, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in South Carolina This Week

Darlington County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Lake City High School at Darlington High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 27

6:30 PM ET on October 27 Location: Darlington, SC

Darlington, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Wilson High School at Hartsville High School