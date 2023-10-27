South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Chesterfield County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the docket in Chesterfield County, South Carolina. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Other Games in South Carolina This Week
Chesterfield County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
McBee High School at Lewisville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Richburg, SC
- Conference: 1A - Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chesterfield High School at Cheraw High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Cheraw, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
