In the upcoming matchup versus the San Jose Sharks, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we bet on Brent Burns to find the back of the net for the Carolina Hurricanes? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Brent Burns score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Burns stats and insights

In two of eight games this season, Burns has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Sharks this season in one game (three shots).

On the power play, Burns has accumulated one goal and two assists.

He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 9.5% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 28 total goals (four per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.7 hits and 20.3 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

