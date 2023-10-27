Brady Skjei will be on the ice when the Carolina Hurricanes and San Jose Sharks play at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27, 2023. Prop bets for Skjei are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Brady Skjei vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Skjei Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Skjei has a plus-minus of +6, while averaging 20:41 on the ice per game.

Skjei has a goal in one of his eight games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Skjei has registered a point in a game five times this season over eight games played, with multiple points in two games.

Skjei has an assist in five of eight games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Skjei's implied probability to go over his point total is 40.8% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.3% of Skjei going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Skjei Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have conceded 28 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-20) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 8 Games 3 7 Points 2 1 Goals 0 6 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.