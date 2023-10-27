The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming contest against the San Jose Sharks is scheduled for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Andrei Svechnikov score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Andrei Svechnikov score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Svechnikov 2022-23 stats and insights

  • Svechnikov scored in 17 of 64 games last season, and had multiple goals in four of those games.
  • On the power play, he scored five goals while picking up 11 assists.
  • He took 3.1 shots per game, sinking 11.2% of them.

Sharks 2022-23 defensive stats

  • The Sharks allowed 315 total goals (3.8 per game), ranking 30th in NHL action in goals against.
  • The Sharks shut out opponents four times last season. As a team, they averaged 22.8 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

