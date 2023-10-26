Week 9 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in South Carolina
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:21 AM EDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT
The Week 9 college football schedule has lots in store, including fans watching from South Carolina. Among those games is the Clemson Tigers playing the NC State Wolfpack.
College Football Games to Watch in South Carolina on TV This Week
South Carolina State Bulldogs at North Carolina Central Eagles
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Thursday, October 26
- Venue: O'Kelly-Riddick Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
South Carolina Gamecocks at Texas A&M Aggies
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Kyle Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Texas A&M (-14.5)
East Tennessee State Buccaneers at Furman Paladins
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Paladin Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Clemson Tigers at NC State Wolfpack
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium
- TV Channel: The CW
- Favorite: Clemson (-10)
Citadel Bulldogs at Samford Bulldogs
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Seibert Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Bryant Bulldogs at Charleston Southern Buccaneers
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Buccaneer Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Marshall Thundering Herd at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Brooks Stadium
- TV Channel: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Marshall (-4)
Presbyterian Blue Hose at Davidson Wildcats
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 28
- Venue: Richardson Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
