The Week 9 college football schedule has lots in store, including fans watching from South Carolina. Among those games is the Clemson Tigers playing the NC State Wolfpack.

College Football Games to Watch in South Carolina on TV This Week

South Carolina State Bulldogs at North Carolina Central Eagles

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Thursday, October 26

Thursday, October 26 Venue: O'Kelly-Riddick Stadium

O'Kelly-Riddick Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

South Carolina Gamecocks at Texas A&M Aggies

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Kyle Field

Kyle Field TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Texas A&M (-14.5)

East Tennessee State Buccaneers at Furman Paladins

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Paladin Stadium

Paladin Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Clemson Tigers at NC State Wolfpack

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium TV Channel: The CW

The CW Favorite: Clemson (-10)

Citadel Bulldogs at Samford Bulldogs

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Seibert Stadium

Seibert Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Bryant Bulldogs at Charleston Southern Buccaneers

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Buccaneer Field

Buccaneer Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Marshall Thundering Herd at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Brooks Stadium

Brooks Stadium TV Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Marshall (-4)

Presbyterian Blue Hose at Davidson Wildcats

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Richardson Stadium

Richardson Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

