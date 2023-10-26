The Carolina Hurricanes (3-4, riding a three-game losing streak) host the Seattle Kraken (2-4-1) at PNC Arena. The game on Thursday, October 26 begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Before watching this matchup, here is our pick for which club will secure the win in Thursday's hockey action.

Hurricanes vs. Kraken Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this contest calls for a final result of Hurricanes 4, Kraken 3.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-200)

Hurricanes (-200) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.3 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 7.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Kraken (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Hurricanes vs Kraken Additional Info

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes have a 3-4 record overall, with a 1-0-1 record in games that have needed overtime.

The Hurricanes have scored at least three goals six times, and are 3-3-0 in those games (to register six points).

In the three games when Carolina has scored a single power-play goal, it went 1-2-0 to record two points.

When it has outshot opponents, Carolina is 2-2-0 (four points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents two times, and went 1-1-0 (two points).

Team Stats Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 7th 3.86 Goals Scored 2.29 28th 32nd 4.71 Goals Allowed 3.43 21st 5th 33.3 Shots 31.1 15th 3rd 26.9 Shots Allowed 29.4 14th 11th 23.53% Power Play % 21.74% 13th 29th 68.75% Penalty Kill % 81.82% 14th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Hurricanes vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.