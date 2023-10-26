Root for your favorite local high school football team in Anderson County, South Carolina this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

    • Anderson County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Berea High School at Westside High School

    • Game Time: 7:25 PM ET on October 26
    • Location: Anderson, SC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Woodmont High School at Mauldin High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Mauldin, SC
    • Conference: 5A - Region 1
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

