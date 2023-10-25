The Atlanta Hawks take the court against the Charlotte Hornets as 3.5-point favorites in the first game of the 2023-24 NBA season for both teams on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE. The matchup has an over/under set at 235.5 points.

Hornets vs. Hawks Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hawks -3.5 235.5

Hornets Betting Records & Stats

Charlotte played 27 games last season that had more than 235.5 combined points scored.

Hornets games averaged 228.1 total points last season, 7.4 fewer than the total for this matchup.

The Hornets covered 39 times in 82 matchups with a spread last year.

Charlotte was underdogs in 66 games last season and won 19 (28.8%) of those contests.

Last season, the Hornets won 17 of their 57 games, or 29.8%, when they were an underdog by at least +140 on the moneyline.

Charlotte has a 41.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Hornets vs Hawks Additional Info

Additional Hornets Insights & Trends

The Hornets performed better against the spread on the road (23-18-0) than at home (16-25-0) last year.

Charlotte's games finished above the over/under less frequently at home (13 times out of 41) than on the road (21 of 41) last year.

The Hornets scored 111.0 points per game last season, 7.1 fewer points than the 118.1 the Hawks allowed.

When scoring more than 118.1 points, Charlotte went 15-3 versus the spread and 14-4 overall.

Hornets vs. Hawks Point Insights (Last Season)

Hornets Hawks 111.0 Points Scored (PG) 118.4 27 NBA Rank (PPG) 3 15-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 23-19 14-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 28-14 117.2 Points Allowed (PG) 118.1 22 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 29-15 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 20-4 23-21 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 20-4

