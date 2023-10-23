The NLCS continues Monday at 5:07 PM ET when the Philadelphia Phillies host the Arizona Diamondbacks live on TBS from Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies would advance to the World Series with a win while the Diamondbacks hope to force a winner-take-all Game 7. Aaron Nola will start for the Phillies and Merrill Kelly is expected to start for the Diamondbacks.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, October 23, 2023

Monday, October 23, 2023 Time: 5:07 PM ET

5:07 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park

Explore More About This Game

Phillies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Phillies average 1.4 home runs per game to rank eighth in baseball with 220 total home runs.

Philadelphia is fifth in MLB with a .438 slugging percentage.

The Phillies' .256 batting average is eighth-best in the majors.

Philadelphia scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (796 total, 4.9 per game).

The Phillies rank ninth in baseball with a .327 on-base percentage.

The Phillies strike out 9.1 times per game to rank 23rd in the majors.

Philadelphia's pitching staff is seventh in the majors with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Philadelphia's 4.03 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Phillies have the seventh-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.240).

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks' 166 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.

Arizona is 17th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .408 this season.

The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

Arizona has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 746 (4.6 per game).

The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .322 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

The Diamondbacks rank fourth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.7 whiffs per contest.

Arizona strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.

Arizona has the 20th-ranked ERA (4.48) in the majors this season.

The Diamondbacks rank 19th in MLB with a combined 1.324 WHIP this season.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher

Nola makes the start for the Phillies, his 33rd of the season. He is 12-9 with a 4.46 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 193 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

Nola has registered 15 quality starts this season.

Nola is looking for his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages six innings per appearance on the hill.

In three of his 32 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Kelly (12-8) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his 31st start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

He has started 30 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 18 of them.

Kelly will look to pitch five or more innings for the 32nd start in a row.

He has made 30 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Phillies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Phillies Starter Opponent Starter 10/16/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-3 Home Zack Wheeler Zac Gallen 10/17/2023 Diamondbacks W 10-0 Home Aaron Nola Merrill Kelly 10/19/2023 Diamondbacks L 2-1 Away Ranger Suárez Brandon Pfaadt 10/20/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-5 Away Cristopher Sanchez Joe Mantiply 10/21/2023 Diamondbacks W 6-1 Away Zack Wheeler Zac Gallen 10/23/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Aaron Nola Merrill Kelly

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 10/16/2023 Phillies L 5-3 Away Zac Gallen Zack Wheeler 10/17/2023 Phillies L 10-0 Away Merrill Kelly Aaron Nola 10/19/2023 Phillies W 2-1 Home Brandon Pfaadt Ranger Suárez 10/20/2023 Phillies W 6-5 Home Joe Mantiply Cristopher Sanchez 10/21/2023 Phillies L 6-1 Home Zac Gallen Zack Wheeler 10/23/2023 Phillies - Away Merrill Kelly Aaron Nola

