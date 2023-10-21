Wofford vs. Mercer Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 21
Based on our computer model, the Mercer Bears will take down the Wofford Terriers when the two teams match up at Five Star Stadium on Saturday, October 21, which begins at 4:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.
Wofford vs. Mercer Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Mercer (-27.9)
|40
|Mercer 34, Wofford 6
Wofford Betting Info (2023)
- The Terriers are 1-1-0 against the spread this year.
- The Terriers have not gone over a point total in two games with a set over/under.
Mercer Betting Info (2022)
- The Bears put together a 7-4-0 record against the spread last season.
- Bears games went over the point total eight out of 11 times last season.
Terriers vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Mercer
|22.6
|24.4
|32
|15.7
|15
|39
|Wofford
|11.4
|29
|14.3
|25.7
|9.3
|31.5
