The Marist Red Foxes should come out on top in their matchup versus the Presbyterian Blue Hose at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 21, based on our computer projections. If you're looking for additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Presbyterian vs. Marist Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Marist (-0.1) 48.7 Marist 25, Presbyterian 24

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Presbyterian Betting Info (2022)

The Blue Hose won just two games against the spread last season.

The Blue Hose and their opponents combined to hit the over seven out of 10 times last season.

Marist Betting Info (2022)

The Red Foxes compiled a 4-7-0 ATS record last year.

Red Foxes games went over the point total five out of 11 times last year.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Hose vs. Red Foxes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Presbyterian 23.7 25.0 36.0 22.5 17.5 26.3 Marist 21.3 30.7 28.3 29.7 14.3 31.7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.