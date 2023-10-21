Hurricanes vs. Avalanche Injury Report Today - October 21
The injury report for the Carolina Hurricanes (3-2) ahead of their game against the Colorado Avalanche (4-0) currently includes five players on it. The matchup is slated for 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21.
Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Andrei Svechnikov
|RW
|Out
|Knee
|Ryan Suzuki
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Vasiliy Ponomarev
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Sebastian Aho
|C
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Frederik Andersen
|G
|Questionable
|Upper Body
Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Pavel Francouz
|G
|Out
|Groin
|Gabriel Landeskog
|LW
|Out
|Knee
Hurricanes vs. Avalanche Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Arena: Ball Arena
Hurricanes Season Insights
- The Hurricanes have scored 23 goals (4.6 per game), No. 1 in the league.
- Carolina's total of 24 goals conceded (4.8 per game) ranks 32nd in the NHL.
- Their -1 goal differential is 16th in the league.
Avalanche Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Avalanche's 274 goals scored last season (3.3 per game) ranked 10th in the league.
- Defensively, Colorado was one of the stingiest units in NHL play, giving up 223 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank ninth.
- They had the league's eighth-best goal differential at +51.
Hurricanes vs. Avalanche Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-135)
|Hurricanes (+115)
|6
