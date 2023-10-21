Based on our computer model, the Western Carolina Catamounts will defeat the Furman Paladins when the two teams play at Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium on Saturday, October 21, which kicks off at 2:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Furman vs. Western Carolina Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Western Carolina (-14.5) 60.7 Western Carolina 38, Furman 23

Furman Betting Info (2023)

The Paladins are winless against the spread so far this season in two games with a set total.

Out of Paladins two games with a set total, one has hit the over (50%).

Western Carolina Betting Info (2022)

The Catamounts put together a 7-4-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Catamounts games.

Paladins vs. Catamounts 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Western Carolina 41.3 28.7 53.5 14 35.3 36 Furman 31.7 22.3 37 12.7 26.3 32

