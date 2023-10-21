The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-3) will play a fellow Sun Belt opponent, the Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Centennial Bank Stadium. The Red Wolves are significant underdogs in this one, with the spread sitting at 10.5 points. The over/under is 60.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Coastal Carolina vs. Arkansas State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Coastal Carolina vs. Arkansas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Jonesboro, Arkansas

Jonesboro, Arkansas Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium

Coastal Carolina vs. Arkansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Coastal Carolina Moneyline Arkansas State Moneyline BetMGM Coastal Carolina (-10.5) 60.5 -400 +310 FanDuel Coastal Carolina (-10.5) 60.5 -410 +315

Coastal Carolina vs. Arkansas State Betting Trends

Coastal Carolina is 4-2-0 ATS this season.

The Chanticleers have covered the spread when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites in two of two chances this season.

Arkansas State is 3-3-0 ATS this season.

The Red Wolves have been an underdog by 10.5 points or more this season three times and failed to cover in all three.

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

