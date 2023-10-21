The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-3) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Centennial Bank Stadium in a Sun Belt clash.

On the offensive side of the ball, Coastal Carolina has been a top-25 unit, ranking 24th-best in the FBS by compiling 449.2 yards per game. The defense ranks 99th (397.3 yards allowed per game). Arkansas State ranks 107th in points per game (22.2), but it has been less effective on the defensive side of the ball, ranking sixth-worst in the FBS with 36.5 points allowed per contest.

Coastal Carolina vs. Arkansas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Jonesboro, Arkansas Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium

Coastal Carolina vs. Arkansas State Key Statistics

Coastal Carolina Arkansas State 449.2 (54th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 351.2 (108th) 397.3 (72nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 459.8 (103rd) 149.5 (71st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 144.8 (76th) 299.7 (23rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 206.3 (94th) 8 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (22nd) 10 (47th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (126th)

Coastal Carolina Stats Leaders

Grayson McCall has 1,675 passing yards for Coastal Carolina, completing 64.8% of his passes and throwing eight touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

Braydon Bennett has racked up 309 yards on 64 carries while finding paydirt four times as a runner. He's also caught 11 passes for 145 yards (24.2 per game).

CJ Beasley has been handed the ball 27 times this year and racked up 135 yards (22.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Sam Pinckney's 545 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 54 times and has registered 35 receptions and three touchdowns.

Jared Brown has hauled in 29 receptions totaling 354 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jameson Tucker has hauled in 10 grabs for 193 yards, an average of 32.2 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Arkansas State Stats Leaders

Jaylen Raynor leads Arkansas State with 850 yards on 50-of-79 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He has chipped in with 194 rushing yards (32.3 ypg) on 50 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Ja'Quez Cross has run the ball 55 times for 353 yards, with three touchdowns.

Zak Wallace has run for 215 yards across 65 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Courtney Jackson's 280 receiving yards (46.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 15 receptions on 24 targets with four touchdowns.

Jeff Foreman has put up a 260-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 10 passes on 20 targets.

Corey Rucker's 33 targets have resulted in 12 receptions for 179 yards.

