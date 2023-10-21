How to Watch the Charleston Southern vs. UT Martin Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 21
The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-3) visit the UT Martin Skyhawks (5-1) at Hardy M. Graham Stadium on Saturday, October 21, 2023.
UT Martin has the 41st-ranked defense this season (24.0 points allowed per game), and has been better offensively, ranking 23rd-best with 32.7 points per game. Charleston Southern has been sputtering on offense, ranking 20th-worst in the FCS with 15.8 points per game. It has been better on the other side of the ball, surrendering 31.3 points per contest (95th-ranked).
Charleston Southern vs. UT Martin Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- City: Martin, Tennessee
- Venue: Hardy M. Graham Stadium
Charleston Southern vs. UT Martin Key Statistics
|Charleston Southern
|UT Martin
|211.5 (125th)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|464.5 (17th)
|436.8 (103rd)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|392.0 (81st)
|100.7 (107th)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|255.2 (5th)
|110.8 (125th)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|209.3 (57th)
|1 (53rd)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|1 (53rd)
|2 (21st)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|0 (66th)
Charleston Southern Stats Leaders
- Zolten Osborne leads Charleston Southern with 443 yards on 41-of-79 passing with two touchdowns compared to one interception this season.
- The team's top rusher, TJ Ruff, has carried the ball 80 times for 373 yards (62.2 per game) with four touchdowns.
- JD Moore has been given 48 carries and totaled 194 yards with one touchdown.
- William Kakavitsas paces his team with 158 receiving yards on 13 receptions with one touchdown.
- Noah Jennings has caught eight passes and compiled 108 receiving yards (18.0 per game).
- Tyree Taylor's seven receptions (on seven targets) have netted him 91 yards (15.2 ypg).
UT Martin Stats Leaders
- Kinkead Dent has thrown for 1,166 yards, completing 53.3% of his passes and recording 12 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 238 yards (39.7 ypg) on 46 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- Sam Franklin has carried the ball 110 times for a team-high 839 yards on the ground and has found the end zone seven times.
- DeVonte Tanksley has hauled in 25 receptions for 340 yards (56.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.
- Trevonte Rucker has caught 17 passes for 248 yards (41.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
- Zoe Roberts has racked up 15 grabs for 160 yards, an average of 26.7 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.
