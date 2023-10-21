The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-3) visit the UT Martin Skyhawks (5-1) at Hardy M. Graham Stadium on Saturday, October 21, 2023.

UT Martin has the 41st-ranked defense this season (24.0 points allowed per game), and has been better offensively, ranking 23rd-best with 32.7 points per game. Charleston Southern has been sputtering on offense, ranking 20th-worst in the FCS with 15.8 points per game. It has been better on the other side of the ball, surrendering 31.3 points per contest (95th-ranked).

Charleston Southern vs. UT Martin Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Martin, Tennessee

Martin, Tennessee Venue: Hardy M. Graham Stadium

Charleston Southern vs. UT Martin Key Statistics

Charleston Southern UT Martin 211.5 (125th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 464.5 (17th) 436.8 (103rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 392.0 (81st) 100.7 (107th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 255.2 (5th) 110.8 (125th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 209.3 (57th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Charleston Southern Stats Leaders

Zolten Osborne leads Charleston Southern with 443 yards on 41-of-79 passing with two touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, TJ Ruff, has carried the ball 80 times for 373 yards (62.2 per game) with four touchdowns.

JD Moore has been given 48 carries and totaled 194 yards with one touchdown.

William Kakavitsas paces his team with 158 receiving yards on 13 receptions with one touchdown.

Noah Jennings has caught eight passes and compiled 108 receiving yards (18.0 per game).

Tyree Taylor's seven receptions (on seven targets) have netted him 91 yards (15.2 ypg).

UT Martin Stats Leaders

Kinkead Dent has thrown for 1,166 yards, completing 53.3% of his passes and recording 12 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 238 yards (39.7 ypg) on 46 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Sam Franklin has carried the ball 110 times for a team-high 839 yards on the ground and has found the end zone seven times.

DeVonte Tanksley has hauled in 25 receptions for 340 yards (56.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Trevonte Rucker has caught 17 passes for 248 yards (41.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Zoe Roberts has racked up 15 grabs for 160 yards, an average of 26.7 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

